Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $249,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE:ECL opened at $185.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.77 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.08.

In other Ecolab news, insider Catelan Leanne bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.