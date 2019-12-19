Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $252,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,705 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEM. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,721 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of AEM opened at $59.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average is $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.19 and a beta of -0.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.74.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.