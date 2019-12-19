Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $267,000 in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 62,000 shares of company stock worth $19,055,060 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $327.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $230.33 and a one year high of $331.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.88%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $340.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

