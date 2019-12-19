Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $294,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,022 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Edward Jones lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.61.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $99,067.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total transaction of $302,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,780 shares of company stock valued at $11,620,272 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $291.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.43 and a 200 day moving average of $284.12. The firm has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $307.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

