Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $299,000 in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Cigna by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 price objective on Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.37.

CI opened at $198.20 on Thursday. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.93. The company has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,494.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

