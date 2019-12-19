Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $331,000 in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Crown Crafts in the second quarter worth $324,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 990,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWS opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.48. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Crafts, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

CRWS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown Crafts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Crown Crafts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown Crafts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

