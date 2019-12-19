Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $349,000 in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in SYSCO by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 99,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 895,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,094,000 after purchasing an additional 325,297 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 90,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 41,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 11.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $2,026,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,491.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $2,328,287.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,022 shares of company stock valued at $14,392,501 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO stock opened at $84.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average of $75.77.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 43.94%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

