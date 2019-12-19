Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $435,000 in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,909,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,232,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,794,000 after purchasing an additional 532,774 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,084,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,703,000 after purchasing an additional 548,699 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Welltower by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,842,000 after purchasing an additional 596,955 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wood & Company reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.93.

WELL opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.15. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $65.94 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 86.35%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

