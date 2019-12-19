Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New $321,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $119.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.67. The company has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.90 and a 1 year high of $121.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

