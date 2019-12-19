Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,657,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,353,000 after acquiring an additional 655,723 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,832,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,521,000 after purchasing an additional 393,356 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,813,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,005,000 after purchasing an additional 348,651 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,721,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,982,000 after purchasing an additional 313,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,988,000 after buying an additional 425,225 shares during the period. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAM shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price target on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.58.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $57.84 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

