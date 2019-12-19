Evoke Wealth LLC Takes $392,000 Position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGX. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 519.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the second quarter valued at $89,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf in the third quarter worth about $186,000.

In related news, insider Emmanuel Roman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Also, insider Daniel J. Ivascyn acquired 14,482 shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $241,270.12.

NRGX stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 7.2%.

