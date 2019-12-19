Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $453,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $240.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $241.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6513 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

