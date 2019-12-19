Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.92

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $0.93. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 93.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolving Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.26% of Evolving Systems worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

