EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EVRAZ (LON:EVR) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 375 ($4.93). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.79% from the stock’s current price.

EVR opened at GBX 407.30 ($5.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion and a PE ratio of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.51, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 368.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 506.01. EVRAZ has a 1 year low of GBX 339.19 ($4.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 710.20 ($9.34).

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company's products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

