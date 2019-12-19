Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings. Express reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Express had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPR shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Express from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Express in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. MKM Partners set a $3.00 price objective on Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,336,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 167,871 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Express by 142.2% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 3,050,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after buying an additional 1,791,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Express by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,601,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after buying an additional 33,299 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Express by 255.1% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 1,817,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Express by 198.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 1,587,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

EXPR stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. Express has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $335.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02.

Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

