Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Sells $1,402,100.00 in Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Wolfgang Maasberg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $1,402,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,136.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wolfgang Maasberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Wolfgang Maasberg sold 1,463 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $30,708.37.

On Friday, November 15th, Wolfgang Maasberg sold 100,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,023,000.00.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. Fastly Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $142,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FSLY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.49.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.