FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.25-11.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.02. FedEx also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 10.25-11.50 EPS.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded FedEx from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $184.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.88.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX opened at $146.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.