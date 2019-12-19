Financial Comparison: Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) vs. 1st Source (OTCMKTS:SRCE)

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) and 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. 1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. 1st Source pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Source has raised its dividend for 33 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Commercial National Financial and 1st Source, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A 1st Source 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Commercial National Financial and 1st Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial 21.35% N/A N/A 1st Source 23.97% 11.50% 1.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commercial National Financial and 1st Source’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $21.24 million 2.11 $4.50 million N/A N/A 1st Source $354.37 million 3.82 $82.41 million $3.16 16.79

1st Source has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Commercial National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of 1st Source shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of 1st Source shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Source has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

1st Source beats Commercial National Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. The company also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. It also provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant bankcard referrals, night depository, cash management, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, federal and state tax payments, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture. The company provides its services through 12 offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and renewable energy and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides a range of trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts, as well as management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease products for new and used aircraft, automobiles and light trucks, construction equipment, and medium and heavy duty trucks; and leases construction equipment, various types of trucks, vans, automobiles, motor coaches, shuttle buses, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services; and investment advisory services to trust and investment clients. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 80 banking centers in 17 counties in Indiana and Michigan, and Sarasota County in Florida. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.

