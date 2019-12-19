Financial Comparison: Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) & BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH)

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) and BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oyster Point Pharma and BIO-TECHNE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 BIO-TECHNE 0 1 5 0 2.83

Oyster Point Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $33.67, indicating a potential upside of 93.49%. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus price target of $220.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.21%. Given Oyster Point Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oyster Point Pharma is more favorable than BIO-TECHNE.

Profitability

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and BIO-TECHNE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A N/A BIO-TECHNE 12.68% 13.36% 8.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and BIO-TECHNE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$16.50 million N/A N/A BIO-TECHNE $714.01 million 11.53 $96.07 million $3.80 56.85

BIO-TECHNE has higher revenue and earnings than Oyster Point Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.1% of BIO-TECHNE shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of BIO-TECHNE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BIO-TECHNE beats Oyster Point Pharma on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, such as cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment offers Biologics tools for researchers to interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Western blot, an assay for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment provides blood chemistry and gas quality controls, hematology instrument controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market. Bio-Techne Corporation has a strategic cooperation agreement with Micropoint Bioscience. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. It has strategic partnership with NanoString Technologies. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.