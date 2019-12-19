Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) EVP Sells $406,420.00 in Stock

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $115.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.87 and its 200 day moving average is $103.12. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 44.3% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 345,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 105,957 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,676,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,297,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.98.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

