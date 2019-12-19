Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Director Peter Starrett Sells 33,000 Shares

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Starrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

On Tuesday, September 24th, Peter Starrett sold 36,826 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,300.00.

FND opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $2,060,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 10.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 27.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on FND. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim set a $55.00 price target on Floor & Decor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.03.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.