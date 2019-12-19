Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.02 Million

Analysts expect Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) to report $30.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fluidigm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.76 million to $30.70 million. Fluidigm reported sales of $32.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluidigm will report full year sales of $114.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.56 million to $115.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $125.64 million, with estimates ranging from $120.92 million to $134.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fluidigm.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 57.10%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

FLDM stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. Fluidigm has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,902,000 after buying an additional 2,293,024 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fluidigm by 84.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,746,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,187 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fluidigm by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,522,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,081,000 after acquiring an additional 367,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,188,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Fluidigm by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,371,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 75,301 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

