Frank Joseph Mckenna Sells 10,000 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total value of C$744,300.00.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$74.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$75.17. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$65.56 and a 52-week high of C$77.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.11 billion. Equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.3099994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CSFB reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.45.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

