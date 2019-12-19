Fresnillo (LON:FRES) PT Lowered to GBX 550 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRES. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.68) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresnillo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 701.22 ($9.22).

Shares of FRES opened at GBX 587.20 ($7.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 7.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 614.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 711.95. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 536.80 ($7.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,028 ($13.52).

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

