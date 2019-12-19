Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Receives $10.58 Average PT from Analysts

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

FRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $11.65 on Monday. Frontline has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $187.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Frontline by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,421,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after buying an additional 1,108,877 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

