FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FTS International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.24). FTS International reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FTS International will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FTS International.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. FTS International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 49.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTSI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FTS International from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FTS International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen cut shares of FTS International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTS International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in FTS International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTSI opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19. FTS International has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

