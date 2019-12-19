G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GIII. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.36. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

