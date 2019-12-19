Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Hits New 52-Week High at $858.00

Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 858 ($11.29) and last traded at GBX 840.33 ($11.05), with a volume of 52491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 833 ($10.96).

GFRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “restricted” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Galliford Try from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galliford Try currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 848 ($11.15).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 740.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 661.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.23. The company has a market cap of $933.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72.

In other news, insider Kevin Corbett sold 1,534 shares of Galliford Try stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.81), for a total transaction of £10,277.80 ($13,519.86). Also, insider Graham Prothero sold 2,585 shares of Galliford Try stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.25), for a total transaction of £18,172.55 ($23,904.96).

About Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

