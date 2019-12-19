GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 16.8% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 88,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 2.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 90.8% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,966 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 39,017 shares during the last quarter. 36.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOP opened at $15.71 on Thursday. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.91.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $96.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Fearnley Fonds cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

