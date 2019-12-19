GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.25

GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.25 and traded as high as $9.29. GDL Fund shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 2,080 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of GDL Fund by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GDL Fund by 164.8% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 27,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 17,058 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GDL Fund by 16.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in GDL Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,723,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,835,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GDL Fund by 17.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 57,384 shares during the period.

About GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

