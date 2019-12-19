Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Lowered to GBX 230

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

GLEN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 298 ($3.92) price target on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 272.13 ($3.58).

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 236.70 ($3.11) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 239.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 248.34. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion and a PE ratio of 38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

