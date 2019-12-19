Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs Sells 600 Shares

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GPN stock opened at $181.64 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $182.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 15.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 130.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

