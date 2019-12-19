GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GRC International Group (LON:GRC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (3.37) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of GRC International Group stock opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 40.70. GRC International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 138 ($1.82).

About GRC International Group

GRC International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides classroom-based training courses related to data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification, and related topics.

