Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GDOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.42.

GDOT opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.06. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $240.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.94 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 519.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Green Dot by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

