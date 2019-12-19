GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its position in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 82,807 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GreenSky by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 93,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in GreenSky during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in GreenSky by 145.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 6.5% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

GreenSky stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. GreenSky Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.68 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GreenSky Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

