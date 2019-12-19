Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $389.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, EVP Martin C. Bell sold 2,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $64,460.00. Also, President Kirk L. Lee sold 7,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $231,328.84. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 28.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.