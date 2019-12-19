Hansteen (LON:HSTN) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Hansteen (LON:HSTN)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HSTN has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price on shares of Hansteen in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Hansteen alerts:

Hansteen stock opened at GBX 117.80 ($1.55) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41. Hansteen has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 107.80 ($1.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $501.65 million and a PE ratio of 10.52.

About Hansteen

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hansteen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansteen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.