Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.27

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.27 and traded as high as $4.36. Harvey Norman shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 3,861,102 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$4.23 and a 200-day moving average of A$4.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.93.

In other Harvey Norman news, insider Gerald Harvey 65,500 shares of Harvey Norman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd.

Harvey Norman Company Profile (ASX:HVN)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited grants franchises to independent franchisees. Its franchisees sell products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computers and communications, bedding and manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

