Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Hits New 1-Year High at $139.50

Shares of Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 139.50 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.81), with a volume of 146603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.50 ($1.78).

Several equities analysts recently commented on HWG shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 146 ($1.92) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38. The stock has a market cap of $447.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Owen Michaelson sold 76,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £95,168.76 ($125,189.11).

About Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.