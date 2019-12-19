HC Wainwright Raises Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target to $32.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AUPH has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.46.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $19.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.25. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $20.03.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,483.96% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,129 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

