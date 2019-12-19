HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 122.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Urogen Pharma from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price target on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Urogen Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $33.69 on Thursday. Urogen Pharma has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett acquired 1,548 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,248.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at $40,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg acquired 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $55,213.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,978 shares of company stock valued at $304,621 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Urogen Pharma by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Urogen Pharma in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urogen Pharma in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

