Head-To-Head Contrast: Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) vs. Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO)

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) and Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Zayo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Telefonica shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Zayo Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Telefonica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zayo Group and Telefonica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zayo Group 5.66% 11.34% 1.55% Telefonica 4.03% 14.38% 3.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zayo Group and Telefonica’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zayo Group $2.58 billion 3.16 $150.00 million $0.62 55.55 Telefonica $57.51 billion 0.66 $3.93 billion $0.95 7.72

Telefonica has higher revenue and earnings than Zayo Group. Telefonica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zayo Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Zayo Group and Telefonica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zayo Group 0 10 1 0 2.09 Telefonica 1 4 5 0 2.40

Zayo Group currently has a consensus target price of $35.47, indicating a potential upside of 2.98%. Given Zayo Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zayo Group is more favorable than Telefonica.

Volatility and Risk

Zayo Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefonica has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, Ethernet, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides connectivity and telecommunications solutions comprising Internet, wide area networking products, managed products, and cloud based computing and storage offerings to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions consisting of colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides cloud VoIP and data solutions, such as voice offerings; and unified communications, as well as telecommunications services, including Ethernet, and IP/MPLS VPN solutions. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, S.A. provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services. The company also leases and sells handset equipment, as well as provides Internet and broadband multimedia services comprising Internet service provider; portal and network; retail and wholesale broadband access; narrowband switched access to Internet; high-speed Internet services through fiber to the home; and voice over Internet protocol services. In addition, it offers data and business-solutions services that include leased lines; virtual private network; fiber optics; hosting and application; outsourcing and consultancy; desktop; and system integration and professional services. Further, the company offers wholesale services for telecommunication operators, including domestic interconnection; international wholesale; leased lines for other operators' network deployment; and local loop leasing under the unbundled local loop regulation framework, as well as bit stream services, wholesale line rental accesses, and leased ducts for other operators' fiber deployment. Additionally, it provides Internet protocol television (TV), over-the-top network TV, cable and satellite TV, and pay TV services; M2M connectivity platforms; financial and other payment, security, cloud computing, advertising, big data, and digital telco experience services; and Aura and Movistar Home. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

