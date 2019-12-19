Head to Head Survey: IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) vs. Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH)

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) and Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IBERIABANK and Bank of Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBERIABANK 0 2 3 0 2.60 Bank of Commerce 0 0 1 0 3.00

IBERIABANK currently has a consensus target price of $82.20, suggesting a potential upside of 8.23%. Bank of Commerce has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.01%. Given IBERIABANK’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe IBERIABANK is more favorable than Bank of Commerce.

Volatility & Risk

IBERIABANK has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Commerce has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IBERIABANK and Bank of Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBERIABANK $1.37 billion 2.89 $370.25 million $6.69 11.35 Bank of Commerce $56.72 million 3.80 $15.73 million $0.87 13.66

IBERIABANK has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Commerce. IBERIABANK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of IBERIABANK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Bank of Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of IBERIABANK shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Bank of Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

IBERIABANK pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. IBERIABANK pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Commerce pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. IBERIABANK has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. IBERIABANK is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares IBERIABANK and Bank of Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBERIABANK 28.75% 10.11% 1.29% Bank of Commerce 24.57% 9.93% 1.12%

Summary

IBERIABANK beats Bank of Commerce on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities. The company also provides various title insurance and loan closing services; equity research, institutional sales and trading, and corporate finance services; and wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations, and trusts, as well as invests in purchased tax credits. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 191 bank branch offices and 3 loan production offices in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Missouri, and New York; 29 title insurance offices in Arkansas, Tennessee, and Louisiana; mortgage representative offices in 87 locations in 12 states; and 18 wealth management locations in 5 states. IBERIABANK Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, construction loans, term loans, and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides sweep arrangements and safe deposit boxes; and collection, electronic banking, payroll processing, and ATM and point of sale services. The company operates through 10 full service facilities and 1 limited service facility in northern California. Bank of Commerce Holdings is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

