Head to Head Survey: Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) versus China Internet Cafe Holdings Group (NASDAQ:CICC)

China Internet Cafe Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CICC) and Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for China Internet Cafe Holdings Group and Weight Watchers International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Internet Cafe Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Weight Watchers International 0 7 4 0 2.36

Weight Watchers International has a consensus price target of $35.80, indicating a potential downside of 11.52%. Given Weight Watchers International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Weight Watchers International is more favorable than China Internet Cafe Holdings Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.6% of Weight Watchers International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Weight Watchers International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Internet Cafe Holdings Group and Weight Watchers International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Internet Cafe Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Weight Watchers International 9.50% -17.17% 9.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Internet Cafe Holdings Group and Weight Watchers International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Internet Cafe Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Weight Watchers International $1.51 billion 1.80 $223.75 million $3.19 12.68

Weight Watchers International has higher revenue and earnings than China Internet Cafe Holdings Group.

Summary

Weight Watchers International beats China Internet Cafe Holdings Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Internet Cafe Holdings Group Company Profile

China Internet Cafe Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Junlong Culture Communication Co. Ltd., owns and operates a chain of Internet cafes in the People's Republic of China. It provides Internet access to mature students and migrant workers; and online games, movies, music, and online chatting software. The company also sells snacks, drinks, and game access cards, as well as Internet café memberships. It operates approximately 9 Internet cafés with approximately 1,057 computers in Shenzhen, Guangdong, the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc. provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches. The company offers various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching products; and allows members to support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys. Further, it provides various products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Additionally, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other consumer products and services. It offers products through its e-commerce platform, magazine subscriptions, publishing, and third-party advertising in publications; and through Websites and sales from the By Mail product. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

