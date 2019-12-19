Healius (ASX:HLS) Shares Down 1.7%

Healius Ltd (ASX:HLS) dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$2.86 ($2.02) and last traded at A$2.87 ($2.04), approximately 1,231,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.92 ($2.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Healius Company Profile (ASX:HLS)

Healius Limited provides various services and facilities to general practitioners, dentists, physiotherapists, specialists, and other healthcare professionals in Australia. It operates through three segments: Pathology, Medical Centres, and Imaging. The company offers diagnostic imaging services, such as X-ray, ultrasound, computerized tomography, mammography, MRI, positron emission tomography, interventional radiology, and nuclear medicine services; and medical laboratory and pathology services.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Healius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.