Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Now Covered by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Helios Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.82. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.74 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $291,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,528.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Britt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.