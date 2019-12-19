Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Herman Miller had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Herman Miller updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.68-0.72 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.68-$0.72 EPS.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $49.74 on Thursday. Herman Miller has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 13,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $613,506.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,327.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

