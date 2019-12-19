Herman Miller Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,165 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,084% compared to the average daily volume of 68 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $49.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.68. Herman Miller has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average of $44.26.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herman Miller will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

In other news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 13,288 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $613,506.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,515 shares in the company, valued at $716,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Herman Miller by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,672,000 after buying an additional 260,917 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Herman Miller by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 965,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,008 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 850,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000,000 after purchasing an additional 53,260 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 124.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 511,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,058,000 after buying an additional 283,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.