HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HMST. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

HMST opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $814.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.71.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $71.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.04 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $102,348.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in HomeStreet by 14.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,197,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,132,000 after acquiring an additional 270,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 148,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter worth approximately $4,310,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 41.5% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 483,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 141,649 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 13.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,149,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 135,999 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

