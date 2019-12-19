Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 20.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 117.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Hooker Furniture in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hooker Furniture by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hooker Furniture by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

HOFT opened at $25.66 on Thursday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Hooker Furniture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

